Suns vs Warriors: Keys to Victory
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another game that could loom large for the Phoenix Suns by season's end in April.
The Golden State Warriors pose a very significant threat to the Suns in the grander schemes of the standings - while this also serves as a game that can build significant momentum for the Suns after blowing the Los Angeles Lakers out on Tuesday night.
The Suns have a very strong shot to secure a victory tonight, but that will be easier said than done - here are the three major keys the Suns must capitalize on to move to 11-8 on the season:
- Run Golden State Off Line
- Prevent Second Chance Opportunities
- Run Offense Through Booker
The first two keys go hand-in-hand. Golden State is obviously one of the very best in the NBA in both volume and efficiency from behind the three-point line. Stephen Curry is undeniably a massive piece of that puzzle - but Phoenix has to stay disciplined and make life difficult for shooters such as Buddy Hield. Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, and perhaps even Grayson Allen will be heavily tasked with disrupting routine catch-and-shoot opportunities and giving a quality contest the second time around after disrupting the original rhythm.
The other quintessential part of keeping the Warriors' offense in check is keeping them off of the offensive glass. The Warriors rank rank 3rd in the league in raw rebounds at 13.7 and 8th in percent at 31.7%. This is largely due to a collective team effort rather than a singular player, although Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 1.5 offensive boards per game - the Suns need to be disciplined on the glass and box out to avoid getting burned by Hield and other shooters on the line.
Lastly, Phoenix should roll with Devin Booker tonight as the engine of the offense. The 10th-year guard has enjoyed quality performances in the last three games - including a double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Booker has historically been up-and-down against Steve Kerr coached defenses, but the upward trajectory in play currently feels defense-proof. His signature mid-range barrages could open up avenues for Kevin Durant/Bradley Beal to make their marks as well.
Suns-Warriors is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Phoenix time tonight and will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV - as well as locally on Arizona's Family.