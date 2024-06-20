Suns, Kevin Durant Trade Speculation Not Slowing Down
The Phoenix Suns are set to run into the heart of the offseason - and not everything associated with that leap has been positive.
The majority of negativity has been built around the purported belief that both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker could soon be on the trade block.
This sentiment has yet to cede, even with confirmation from Suns GM James Jones that the core would return - and Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report continued that trend yesterday, where he suggested two potential trades built around Durant.
The trade: Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 27 pick and the No. 37 pick to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant
This trade proposal is sure to ruffle some feathers in the Suns community, but the justification ultimately makes sense
"As for the Suns, they might already feel stuck with the Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal trio, and this would help create a little wiggle room. They'd have additional assets to help flesh out the roster, a tall task as currently constructed since they're over the second apron," said Buckley.
"They might also widen their window by swapping out the 35-year-old Durant for 28-year-old Towns, who has talked about reuniting with former Kentucky teammate Booker."
The second trade is perhaps even more controversial compared to the first - but the thought process behind it once again is consistent with why the Suns should blow the core up.
This Durant trade would send him to the New York Knicks:
The trade: Kevin Durant to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, the No. 24 pick, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via WAS) and a 2028 first-round pick
Buckely once again explains how and why the trade could be made in great detail.
"If a megastar gets moved this summer—and that's always a massive if—Durant seems like the most realistic possibility.- Buckley
"While there aren't rumors suggesting it will happen, dealing the four-time scoring champion might be the only way for the Suns to unstick themselves from the thorny world that is the second apron.
"They need assets if they want to adjust this roster at all, and this type of trade might be their only means of finding them.
"The Suns would still have a star at the forward spot with Randle, would gain an above-the-rim interior presence with Robinson and would fill the functional-floor-general void with McBride. They'd also add three first-round picks to their depleted draft stash, giving them enough flexibility to go looking for even more on the trade market."
The package from the Knicks would be sure to fail at impressing many people, but the restocking of draft assets and the acquisition of a couple of decent young players could be enticing - if things begin going sideways in the future.
The regular season is set to begin in late October - with Durant as a shoe-in to be on the opening day roster.