NBA Hands Out Suspensions After Wild Fight Between Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado

PHOENIX -- After Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were ejected from last night's matchup between the Suns and Pelicans for fighting, the NBA handed out additional punishments.

The NBA is suspending Williams for one game and Alvarado for two. Here is the official statement:

"New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has been suspended two games without pay and Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams has been suspended one game without pay for their roles in an on-court fight, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

"The incident, which occurred with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of the Suns' 123-114 win over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Dec. 27, began when Alvarado committed a defensive foul on Williams, who in turn shoved Alvarado in the back. Alvarado then escalated the incident and the players then engaged in an on-court altercation including punches thrown.

"Alvarado and Williams were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

"Alvarado will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 when the Pelicans host the New York Knicks and Dec. 31 when the Pelicans visit the Chicago Bulls. Williams will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 when the Suns visit the Wizards."

Williams' suspension means the Suns will be down three starters against the Wizards tomorrow as Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) are also out, while Ryan Dunn (right knee soreness) is questionable.

What Happened Between Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado?

It was certainly a bizzare and unexpected fight between Williams and Alvarado with punches thrown, which is a rarity in today's NBA.

Late in the third quarter, Alvarado was called for a defensive foul for a two-arm extension into Williams' chest on a screen attempt, which led to Williams giving him a light shove in return.

Alvarado then lost his cool, and Williams was trying to swat him off of him before Alvarado threw a full-on punch to Williams' face.

Luckily, both teams pulled the players away before it escalated more. After the scrum, Alvarado ran off the court to the back to presumably wait for Williams, who remained on the bench until the officials announced that both players were ejected after replay review.

The game overall was not as chippy as it could have been given that it was the second leg of a back-to-back between the teams, but this moment stood out above the rest.

"I saw it start, and then all of a sudden everyone jumped in," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (via ESPN). "Obviously, it happens. It just feels like the lack of sleep, the second night of a back-to-back, something always tends to happen. Last night, there were a lot of free throws; tonight, there wasn't as much.

"They let us play tonight, which is something we enjoy. They got tangled up, and obviously, they both got thrown out."

This was Williams' first time playing in a back-to-back all season, and he was dominating despite being on a minutes restriction before the ejection.

Williams had recorded 10 points and eight rebounds, all of which came on the offensive glass, in under 11 minutes before being tossed with the Suns leading 87-83 with 2:06 to go in the third.

Alvarado, who has some history against the Suns dating back to when he got into it with Chris Paul during the 2022 playoffs, left with seven points, three assists and two steals in 14 minutes.

The two teams will not meet again until March 6 in Phoenix.

