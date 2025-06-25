Suns Draft Notebook: Top Guards to Target at No. 10
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a glaring position problem heading into tonight's NBA Draft.
After trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets Sunday, the Suns are loaded up at the shooting guard position with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen.
Green and Booker figure to be the future starting backcourt, so Phoenix does not really need to target a guard in the draft after acquiring the No. 10 pick from Houston in the return for Durant.
However, the Suns are still reshaping their roster, and Beal and Allen could both be moved to different teams next year, so Phoenix could look for a guard with potential that could play off the bench for now and develop down the road.
Any guard, whether it be point or shooting, is still the least likely position the Suns look for with the 10th pick compared to bigs and wings, but there are still some talented options.
The Suns also have the 29th, 52nd and 59th pick in the draft, but the No. 10 selection has the most eyes on it to be a building block moving forward.
If Phoenix goes for talent and arguably best available pick at 10, there are three guards that stand out from that projected range:
Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma
- 18 years old, 6'3", 180 lbs
Fears likely won't fall to 10, but enters the draft as a very dynamic prospect after one season at Oklahoma, where he burst onto the scene as an electric guard.
On the Suns, Fears would be a dynamite scoring option off the bench and also is very skilled as a playmaker, which Phoenix lacks currently outside of Booker.
Fears has a lot of improvement to make with his shooting ability and defense, but could run the offense when Booker or Green goes to the bench.
He then could develop into a very promising player down the line if he excels off the bench.
Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois
- 19 years old, 6'5", 205 lbs
Jakucionis is another dynamic playmaker, especially in the pick-and-roll game.
He did not shoot the ball that well, but showed flashes of shot creation.
His feel for the game would be a good addition to the Suns off the bench, as he is would immediately be the best passer on the team.
Despite some turnover problems, Jakucionis is a steady playmaker who would fit in with a team with a good big man for the pick-and-roll and scorers.
Egor Demin, PG, BYU
- 19 years old, 6'8", 199 lbs
Demin has been labeled as the best passer in the draft and his height makes him a very unique point guard.
Coming over from Russia, he did not reach some of his expected potential at BYU, struggling with shooting and explosiveness, but was still an elite playmaker in an NBA-style offense.
Like Fears and Jakucionis, Demin would likely come off the bench for the Suns, but unlike them, he could eventually slide into the starting 5 because of his height.
Demin is still a pretty raw prospect that Phoenix would have to be comfortable betting on, which is unlikely with its current guards.
The Verdict on Guards
Phoenix should not target a guard unless it has a clear vision for what a playmaking one would bring off the bench in new coach Jordan Ott's system.
All three of these players have breakout potential, but it would be a big risk by new general manager Brian Gregory to take at a position the Suns are already loaded up on.
If the Suns want playmaking, they can't go wrong with any of these three, but Jakucionis would be the top choice for what he could bring in the pick-and-roll game.