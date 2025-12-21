Ranking Every Suns Player and Their Trade Chances

PHOENIX -- Although there have been no trades so far this season, it is officially trade season in the NBA leading up to the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Before the year, it was thought the Phoenix Suns would most likely be sellers during the season given that they had really low preseason expectations.

However, the Suns have exceeded these predictions and sit at 15-13 on the season even with Jalen Green being out for all but one game so far this year.

Although Phoenix and coach Jordan Ott have maximized the talent on the roster much better than anyone thought, there are still some holes on the Suns they could look to fill via trade.

The biggest positional need seems to be a power forward at this point, but it's hard to see the Suns going star hunting again after the last couple years with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

It's also become more evident which players are the most likely to be moved if the Suns were to make a trade during the season.

Here's our rankings of the trade chances of every standard-contract player on the Suns:

Players Not Going Anywhere

Dec 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after he hit a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

14. Devin Booker

Why: He's the franchise player

Despite several major outlets putting Booker in mock trades this summer, he is not going to be traded especially with how well the Suns are playing. Owner Mat Ishbia has committed to Booker for the long term and Booker committed to Phoenix with his extension through 2030 this summer.

13. Dillon Brooks

Why: Completely changed the culture for the Suns

Brooks is clearly a valuable player despite his antics and is the biggest reason why the Suns have had their surprising success so far. Also, Ishbia said of Brooks earlier this month: "I know some people don't like him, which is great because he's gonna be with us for good, so don't worry about it."

Important Expiring Contracts (Highly Unlikely)

Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott directs guard Collin Gillespie (12) as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

12. Collin Gillespie

Why: Outplaying his contract and key culture piece

Gillespie has been way too valuable for the Suns this season and said that he is very happy in Phoenix. The Suns taking a chance on signing him to a standard contract this summer has more than paid off, and they should be thinking about what an extension would like not a trade.

11. Jordan Goodwin

Why: Great value and defensive tone-setter

Goodwin is another player on a cheap contact that would make no sense for Phoenix to trade with how much of an impact he has brought to the team.

10. Mark Williams

Why: Key starting piece with more upside

Williams' situation is a bit more complicated given that he will be a restricted free agent this summer, his injury history and the other young centers Phoenix has. He has been extremely valuable to the Suns this season and not dealt with any injuries, so it seems like they would be leaning way more toward extending him than letting him walk this summer with a trade during the season highly unlikely unless something goes very wrong before Feb. 5.

Rookies (Also Unlikely)

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Sacramento Kings at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

9. Khaman Maluach

Why: A key project for the future

Maluach has hardly gotten any meaningful minutes this year, but been impressive in the G League and is clearly a project for the Suns. Phoenix would not give up on him this early into his career unless it decided to go after a star.

8. Rasheer Fleming

Why: Young player at a position of need

Fleming also has not played much this year, but the Suns traded up twice to get him with the first pick in the second round. General manager Brian Gregory said player development would be a key focus when he was promoted to the role this summer, and it has worked for the young players currently in the rotation, so the Suns aren't going to give up on the rookies they are developing.

Very Slim Chance

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

7. Jalen Green

Why: Star potential, but positional overlap with Booker

Green is very obviously going to be a key piece for the Suns once he returns, and they should wait to see exactly how valuable is going to be before any decision is made on him. Phoenix already chose to keep him after acquiring him this summer, but if the Suns did have a particular star-caliber player in mind, Green would seem the most likely player to be moved, specifically because of the questionable fit next to Booker in the backcourt.

6. Ryan Dunn

Why: Important young player who has regressed offensively

Dunn seemed like an untouchable piece for the Suns before the season started and still could be, but his lack of development offensively in his sophomore season leaves a lot of question marks about his long-term fit. Still, Dunn has been a major key for Phoenix's defense, has an ideal NBA body and is one of the better rebounders on the team.

5. Oso Ighodaro

Why: Promising big man at a loaded position

The Suns are very high on Ighodaro this season, and he has become the team's clear backup center. However, with Maluach and Williams in the mix and his inability to shoot, if another team sees high value in Ighodaro, the Suns could try to capitalize and move him for a position of need. It does seem unlikely this will happen with how many minutes he has gotten this season.

Could Be on the Move

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) with head coach Jordan Ott against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Grayson Allen

Why: Elite shooter on a big contract

Teams were hesitant to trade for Grayson Allen this summer, but after he had a hot start to the season, it then seemed like he had become too valuable of a piece for the Suns to trade.

However, if Phoenix wants to fill a more important position of need, Allen's contract ($16.9 million this year) would be the most likely to help it do so. If Allen, who has been dealing with injuries as of late, fits in next to Green when he returns, the Suns could once again see him as too important to trade. This will certainly be something to watch as the trade deadline draws closer.

3. Nigel Hayes-Davis

Why: Free agent signing who hasn't worked out

Hayes-Davis was in the Suns' rotation earlier in the season, but has not worked out for Phoenix at all after coming over from the Euroleague. He is only on a minimum contract and likely doesn't have any value, but he is the most likely candidate for the Suns to attach in a trade that would require them to send more money out.

2. Royce O'Neale

Why: Veteran who doesn't meet Suns' timeline

O'Neale is the oldest player on the Suns and a key veteran presence, but he has been very subpar as of late and his skillset could still be a good fit on a contending team. With two additional seasons remaining on his contract, it could be hard for Phoenix to move him, but he doesn't fit the timeline on the Suns and his role could significantly diminish once the team is healthy.

1. Nick Richards

Why: Serviceable big man who has fallen out of the rotation

It seems like only a matter of time that Richards is moved from the Suns as he has been involved in trade rumors since this summer with Phoenix already reportedly almost pulling the trigger on a trade last week.

After being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in January, Richards was Phoenix's starting center last season, but is now completely out of the rotation and with this being the last year of his contract, a team that needs a big man will likely trade for him before the deadline.

Latest Phoenix Suns News