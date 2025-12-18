Injury Report: Suns Starter Questionable vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their injury report ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Golden State Warriors.

Most notably, the Suns are listing Grayson Allen (right knee soreness) as questionable ahead of game time. Isaiah Livers (right hip strain) is also questionable while Koby Brea (G League assignment) and Jalen Green (hamstring) are ruled out.

Allen has started all 18 games he's played for Phoenix this season.

Jordan Goodwin is listed as available with a jaw sprain -- he'll wear a mask. Devin Booker was off the injury report, which is an encouraging sign after returning from a groin injury on Sunday.

For Golden State, Al Horford is out due to illness while Pat Spencer is also out due to personal reasons.

Update on Jalen Green

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have been down Green for most of the season, as he has played just five quarters due to a hamstring injury that's hampered the former Houston Rockets guard since training camp.

Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters the organization is playing it safe with Green after he's re-injured the same hamstring twice.

"Everything is going in the right direction, but we're going to play it pretty safe here," Ott said ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t The Arizona Republic, Duane Rankin)

"We've got to be in the mindset that this is a young athlete that is super valuable. We're going to take it day-by-day, week-by-week, but he has made really, really good progress."

Quick Suns vs Warriors Overview

Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This will be the second meeting between Phoenix and Golden State after the Warriors clutched a 118-107 win over the Suns back on Nov. 4. Devin Booker and Steph Curry combined for 66 points that night.

The Warriors approach Thursday with a 13-14 record and two consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Suns are 14-12 with back to back losses of their own.

"It's paramount. Our overall communication will test us," Ott said of the importance of defensive communication against a team like Golden State.

"These guys have been together for so long, so deep into their system. We're gonna have to defend multiple actions deep into the clock. It starts in transition. When they get going, they're really good in transition, not only off of misses after defensive rebounds, but also after our makes."

ESPN Analytics gives Golden State a 55.7% chance to win.

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

