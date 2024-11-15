Power Ranking 2024-25 Suns Uniforms
PHOENIX -- The full assortment of uniforms becoming available across the NBA is now complete after all 30 teams revealed their respective "city" edition uniforms. The Phoenix Suns were among the best received of the bunch - but how does this new set stack up compared to the other three editions?
A ranking of all four uniforms below:
#4 - Association
The association edition - which made a return after becoming a primary uniform option last season - isn't a bad uniform by any means.
It actually looks quite sharp on the court and is a massive improvement over the last version - they just don't distinguish themselves over the others.
#3 - Statement
This is the third season of Phoenix rocking this statement edition set - and these are quality enough to warrant a multi-season usage.
The font is interesting, the color gradient on the arm sleeve trim pairs beautifully with the black base, and the Jordan logo adds an element of flair. Despite this, this one isn't topping the two that are placed above.
#2 - City
These unis are truly something special.
The Suns continue to be innovators in this space - after releasing three separate ones that were well received to various degrees in previous years (The Valley, El Valle, and the Tribal-honoring turquoise set) - this one might be the most creative of them all.
This jersey does a wonderful job of both honoring the roots of the franchise from the founding days of the late 1960's/early 1970's to paying homage to the years that Phoenix has hosted the NBA All-Star game ahead of once again hosting in 2027.
The font from the iconic "Valley" jerseys are back, the color scheme blends perfectly together, and the shorts compliment the jerseys extremely well.
The main thing that keeps it from taking the top spot is the number font and placement of the number - something about it just feels a bit off.
#1 - Icon
The Suns have sure come out with some classic purple uniforms. This one isn't any different.
Admittedly, the only thing that distinguishes itself from the Association version is the change from white to purple, but that is just enough of a change to put it at the top - especially with the unique sunburst design to accompany the color scheme.