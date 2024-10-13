Preview: Suns Continue Preseason vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (2-1 in preseason play) are set to play the Denver Nuggets (0-2) tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
The Suns are coming off of a disappointing effort on Friday night in a 109-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons - and are looking to bring back some of the momentum that was found in the previous two games ahead of the regular season opener on October 23.
Denver is bringing in a squad that is largely the same - with some tweaks, including signing Russell Westbrooks to be the backup PG and entrusting Christian Braun with a starting role following the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
It is currently unclear who will or won't suit up for Denver, while the Suns have already ruled out Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, and Jusuf Nurkic - who are all nursing minor injuries.
This game won't be a quintessential litmus test for how the season will go for these respective squads - but it would be nice to see Phoenix continue to push for a defined identity on both sides of the ball.
As for players to watch - it will be names that have been frequented throughout training camp thus far.
Oso Ighodaro has continued to more than impress ahead of his NBA regular season debut - and could eventually usurp Mason Plumlee as the usual backup C in Phoenix. Ryan Dunn has looked far more polished on offense compared to what was anticipated - and he will look to continue that momentum into a solidified rotation spot. Lastly, Frank Kaminsky has become the clear front-runner to become the 15th full-scale NBA contract - but needs to continue to churn out quality minutes.
The biggest thing to watch for is how the Suns play - will the trend of 40 three-point attempt games continue? Will the offense continue to utilize motion much more compared to the previous season? Will the athletes on this team be put in positions to dictate the game? It remains to be seen, but the more it is seen, the more it should be believed that this is who the Suns are now.
Suns-Nuggets is set to tip off shortly after 5:30 PM Arizona time this evening. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.