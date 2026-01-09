3 Bold Predictions for Suns vs Knicks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns welcome the New York Knicks to town in the teams' first meeting this season tonight looking to build off Wednesday's 19-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tonight's game will begin a very rare streak of 11-straight games against Eastern Conference opponents for the Suns, who will also take on New York next Saturday on the road.

The Knicks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Suns have won seven of their last nine games and have the No. 2 defense in the league over this stretch.

Josh Hart (right ankle sprain) is notably out for New York, while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remains out for Phoenix.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game:

Jalen Brunson Lights Up Mortgage Matchup Center

Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ever since Jalen Brunson played a big role in helping the Dallas Mavericks upset the Suns in the 2022 playoffs, he always seems to go off in Phoenix.

He posted 36 points and 10 assists in last season's game in Phoenix after a 50-point, 9-assist game in the 2023-24 season.

The Suns have done relatively well defending stars this season, but there is something about playing in Phoenix that gets Brunson going, so they better be prepared to try to limit him.

Suns Continue Hot 3-Point Shooting

Jan 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Suns cashed in a season-high 22 3-pointers and also had a season-high 56 3-point attempts against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Phoenix found a lot of rhythm with this style of offense, which was opened up with Grayson Allen returning to form after being sidelined with a knee injury.

The Knicks allow the third-most 3-pointers per game (14.6) and sixth-highest attempts (39.2), so the Suns have a great chance to continue to get up shots from deep.

This 3-point shooting should be the focal point of Phoenix's offense tonight.

Suns Tough Out Big Win

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates with teammates Devin Booker (1) and Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On paper, the Knicks have more talent than the Suns, but that has not slowed Phoenix down this season.

This game could end up coming down to the wire, but the Knicks are a team that can get bogged down by Phoenix's physicality.

Even if Brunson goes off, if the Suns are hitting their shots, they can keep up with any team because of their style of play.

We have the Suns pulling this one out in a close battle.

Latest Phoenix Suns News