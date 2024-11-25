Preview: Suns Enter Massive Week
PHOENIX -- The last two weeks have not gone according to plan for the Phoenix Suns - as they have quite notably gone a paltry 1-6 in the absence of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The regression was statistically in the fold regardless of health - as the Net rating would have suggested that Phoenix was more of an average team than the record showed through the 9-1 start, but a 1-6 stretch to follow that up would have been unfathomable with Durant/Beal in the fold.
The Suns will now look to rebound with three matchups that loom large over the next week - all three of them are fortunately at home, and one NBA Cup group duel.
Tuesday: Los Angeles Lakers
This will be game three of four of the NBA Cup group play against a familiar foe.
This will be the third time the two teams have played in the first month of the 2024-25 season - as well as potentially serving as the return for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal after two weeks out of the lineup for both.
This is a crucial game for both the Western Conference and Cup standings - as the Suns could jump the Lakers and getting back into the top 6 of the conference, while both teams could take advantage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's shocking loss to the San Antonio Spurs last week.
This will be yet another matchup test for the Suns, as Anthony Davis has typically had his way against the Suns over the entire duration of his career with the Lakers - as well as attemtping to contain rookie phenom Dalton Knecht, who burned the Suns for 35 points in preseason play last month.
Wednesday: Brooklyn Nets
This game will serve as an unexpected challenge - as Brooklyn has come out of the gate much more competitively this season compared to what was anticipated.
It will also be Cam Johnson's second trip back to Footprint Center since departing Phoenix nearly two years ago - the sharpshooter's trip back comes just a week after Mikal Bridges.
Johnson and Cam Thomas have been total standouts for the Nets this season - Johnson has averaged nearly 21 PPG in November, while Thomas has posted around 24 PPG over the duration of the season to this point.
Jordi Fernandez has the Nets locker room bought in, and this win may not come as easily as was expected when the schedule released in August.
Saturday: Golden State Warriors
This is shockingly the first time the two squads have squared off in 2024-25 after playing each other on opening night last season.
The Warriors have been one of several pleasant surprises this season, with the philosophy of combining value signings and young prospects to support Stephen Curry having paid dividends a month into the league year.
Buddy Hield has seen a career renaissance this season, while the youthful core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski have all meaningfully contributed to the Warriors' 12-4 start.
This could very well be a matchup that determines seeding come April - so this one carries a particular importance.