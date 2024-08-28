Ranking Best Shooters on Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX -- The final days of the 2024 NBA offseason is among us. The Phoenix Suns spent this offseason attempting to reshape the roster and philosophy surrounding the team - evidenced by the hiring of Mike Budenholzer.
The Budenholzer hire signifies a shift towards an uptick in three-point volume and a more open, fast paced offensive structure.
Budenholzer teams frequently are at the top of the league in three-point attempts per contest - a farcry from last year under Frank Vogel despite having numerous dynamic shooters.
With that, who are the players that are the best shooters on the squad that should see the biggest increase in looks from behind the arc?
This ranking entails ability as a shot creator, in spot-up situations, along with ability from both mid-range and three.
1. Kevin Durant
Durant is well-documented as being among the best mid-range scorers of all-time - both on-and-off ball.
He has 6 of the 10 best mid-range scoring seasons in the last 10 years - and frequently displayed his deadly shot-making in 2023-24 despite not being among his best seasons from 10-22 feet.
Durant is also among the best in the world from behind the arc despite never attempting 7+ from range over the course of his career.
Perhaps being in Budenholzer's system will lead to more aggressiveness from three-point range for the career 38.7% shooter - and that could be a key to unlocking Phoenix's offense moving forward.
2. Devin Booker
Booker is just below Durant as a mid-range scorer in today's climate.
His blend of footwork, timing, and a consistently pure shot form make him one of the most feared mid-range scorers in league history, let alone currently.
Booker has admittedly gained a reputation as something of an inconsistent three-point shooter - accruing a career 35.7% mark with under 6 attempts per game - but the raw stats just don't do justice here.
The sheer ability Booker has to put a stake in the heart of opponents simply due to his diverse shot-making arsenal is as apparent as virtually anyone else. This is evidenced by his 27 career 20-point quarters, which is tied with James Harden for 5th in league history since the stat began being tracked in 1996-97.
Suns fans know how lethal Booker is from virtually anywhere on the court. It is time for the remainder of the league to be reminded.
3. Grayson Allen
Allen lead the league in three-point percentage last season at 46.1%. He knocked down the second-most threes in franchise history at 205. He arguably possesses the purest shot on a squad full of textbook shooting forms.
Despite this, he places third simply due to not being as much of a shot-creator as Durant and Booker. Allen is still an elite shooter that will punish teams for over-helping on the star talent.
Allen will remain a fixture in the best three-point shooters conversations over the next several seasons - that can be counted on.
Bradley Beal, Royce O'Neale, Tyus Jones, and even Bol Bol are worthy of a mention as well - as all of those mentioned have either surpassed or been in the ballpark of 40% from three-point range in recent seasons. Any one of these players could be key in a revitalization of the offense that could very well be a "sleeping giant."