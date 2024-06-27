Inside The Suns

Reactions: Suns Fans Love New Draft Pick Ryan Dunn

Phoenix Suns fans are thrilled with the selection.

Donnie Druin

Jan 24, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts after a dunk against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have welcomed Virginia wing Ryan Dunn to the Valley after taking him with the 28th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Phoenix kept fans waiting around longer than anticipated after moving down from No. 22. Suns GM James Jones traded back with the Denver Nuggets for a total of three second-round picks on top of pick 28.

The Suns added who many believe to be one of the best defenders in the draft:

It's safe to say Suns fans are pretty hyped on the selection:

Prior to draft night, outlets such as ESPN highlighted Dunn's rising draft stock that ultimately saw him land as a first-round pick.

"Dunn is said to be gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round. Several teams have said Dunn exceeded expectations with his shooting while also doing some absolutely mesmerizing things defensively in guarding point guards through centers in group settings," wrote Jonathan Givony.

The rest of the Western Conference might be shaking in their boots when Dunn takes the stage.

The overall consensus online seems to be a great appreciation for what Dunn is already - a player who can come in and contribute immediately.

Some would even say... a perfect fit.

For a guy who isn't considered to be an offensive weapon, he can sure throw it down:

All in all, the Suns can rest their heads on the pillow knowing help is on the way, at least defensively.

The second round of action begins tomorrow.

