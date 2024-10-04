What to Expect From Suns in Preseason Opener
PHOENIX -- As many know, the Phoenix Suns are set to usher in a new season on the road Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers before playing the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home arrangement.
A new year has notably brought much change - with a duo of floor generals in Monte Morris/Tyus Jones being key additions to the roster, a former NBA champ in Mike Budenholzer at head coach, and other roster tweaks - but how should Suns fans expect it to translate to the floor in the first game?
Three things to watch for going into Sunday:
Expect Defined Style
The number of minutes the "core" of the rotation will receive is up in the air - but expect a sense of direction as to how the team will play during the season regardless of personnel.
This team is sure to heavily emphasize three-point volume and looks at the rim - with a sprinkling of the ever-relevant mid range attack that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are undeniably elite at.
We should also expect the ability to bridge the gap between a run-and-gun style and Morris/Jones being able to organize the offense when it is necessary.
The moral of the story - it should be anticipated that the team makes a very clear statement as to how they will attack the season - a completely opposite approach compared to last preseason.
Rookie Minutes?
With the lack of clarity as to how the minutes allocation will look on Sunday, there should be a reasonable level of confidence that both Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will get some run in what should be their respective NBA debuts.
While there is a possibility that neither is necessarily pro-ready yet, the franchise needs to see what they have in the two at this very moment in live-rep scenarios.
And, if the word coming out of the team is to be believed - there should be confidence that they can contribute from day one.
“For young fellas, rookies, they’ve been lightyears ahead of most rookies coming in," said Bradley Beal when asked about the pair of rookies - also mentioning how they are always looking to learn from the vets.
These are two players that are physically and mentally ready to play at the NBA level - they just need to find an avenue to carve out roles before the regular season opener.
Damion Lee Return
Lee is returning to the court for the first time since May 2023 - after suffering a severe knee injury a year ago that lead to being in a heavy cast and brace for months.
Lee faced several troubles during rehab - even wondering if he'd ever be able to play at the professional level again - so seeing him back is nothing short of remarkable.
Lee was a valuable contributor to the squad in 2022-23 - namely for his ability to invigorate the offense with his floor-spacing - and it will be awesome to see him try to solidify a role on the team in 2024-25.