Who Takes Final Spot on Suns Roster?
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are here.
Media Day on Monday will usher in training camp ahead of the first preseason match on October 6.
Yesterday's reported signing of former Suns player Frank Kaminsky to a training camp deal sure makes it seem like Phoenix is serious about filling out the final roster spot in the coming weeks rather than leaving it open for future moves.
With that in mind, we will take a look at the current candidates for the 15th roster spot - and who will ultimately take the job.
Frank Kaminsky
Kaminsky feels like the likely choice to fill the final roster spot. He spent parts of three seasons in Phoenix from 2019-22 before briefly suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
He spent last season overseas - where he shot over 40% from three-point range. His 35% mark in the NBA still makes him a capable floor spacer and it feels like he'd be a quality fit in Mike Budenholzer's offense in a pinch.
Mamadi Diakite/Moses Wood
Two of the most recent acquisitions by the Suns were signed to training camp deals and could potentially make the roster, but these two actually feel like the least likely to secure a spot on the team.
They both bring "specialist" skillsets, but it feels like they would have more room to grow on the Valley Suns over the course of 2024-25.
Collin Gillespie
Gillespie is a quality player that has had some dominant showings in G-League action, but may not possess a singular trait at a high enough level to secure the final roster spot yet.
It feels like the correct decision to keep him on a two-way deal for now.
TyTy Washington
Washington is a third-year guard now on his third squad.
The potential is there, but the guard rotation at the NBA level feels as if it is solidified now. It's certainly worth looking to see if he could grow into a suitable NBA player next season when Tyus Jones inevitably departs.
Jalen Bridges
Bridges is probably the player with the most upside here. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor fits the billing of a modern "3 & D" wing, and showed out in Summer League play.
Despite this, it feels as if the prudent move is to keep Bridges on as a two-way player so he continues to receive consistent reps and can further develop.
Verdict: Kaminsky
The debate ultimately comes down to Kaminsky and Bridges, but the Suns will opt to continue utilizing the two-way contract for the rookie. Kaminsky gets the edge due to a perceived depth issue at the big man spot and his potential clean fit in the offense.