PREVIEW: Suns Continue Preseason vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The first games of the 2024-25 NBA season are set to be held exactly two weeks from today - with the Phoenix Suns tipping off just a day later.
Until then, the Suns- particularly their role players - will look to continue building camaraderie over the next four games, beginning tonight with a game against the Detroit Pistons in East Lansing, Michigan.
Phoenix is coming off of a dramatic 118-114 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and will look to continue the momentum that was built over the course of the second half on Sunday.
Here are three things to keep note of going into the game.
Rookies Look to Build off of Strong Debuts
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro both made their marks in their respective NBA debuts - with Dunn knocking down two corner three-point looks, and Ighodaro exhibiting standout all-around play.
This evening, the pair of intruiging prospects will get a Pistons team that is unlikely to show much resistance at the rim - and one that should be much more manageable to contain on the defensive side of the ball compared to the Lakers.
Keep your eyes out for the rookies and how they continue to show growth on the floor.
Pistons Player Watch: Cade Cunningham
The former number 1 overall pick phenom is now entering year 4 in the NBA after three seasons filled with injuries, poor organizational infrastructure, and other factors that have stunted his potential growth.
Cunningham had a decent showing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks and has looked to have made strides as an all-around player - particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
The Pistons' talent looks improved, and new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will look to maximize the stud PG - he will be the player of extreme interest to the Suns today, regardless of the playing time that is allotted.
Prediction: Suns Win
Wins and losses don't matter all that much in preseason play, but Phoenix will continue to hammer down the new offensive philosophy along with flexing the overall roster depth.
The newfound mentality that is seemingly entrenched in the team will serve them well going into the regular season - after showing clear cracks within the first month of the 2023-24 season - and this game tonight will be another opportunity to showcase the changes.
The game is set to tip off at 4 P.M. Arizona time.