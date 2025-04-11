3 Changes Suns Could Make This Offseason
PHOENIX -- A tenuous summer is looming for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, capping off a season that saw Phoenix fail to approach a winning record.
In what will be an offseason full of uncertainties, the only certainty will be that changes are on the horizon - there will not be a world where another season is played with the same infrastructure in place.
What are some moves that could be made that would re-shape the franchise moving forward?
Three avenues the Suns could take in what will likely consist of several months worth of uncomfortable decisions:
Kevin Durant Trade?
The writing is likely on the wall in the union between Durant and the Suns.
Mat Ishbia and other top executives in the organization cannot be thrilled to move on from the 2014 Most Valuable Player - unfortunately, the second apron restrictions will likely force a trade to materialize.
The Suns could recoup substantial value from the Houston Rockets in a trade - Jalen Green, Tari Eason, and draft picks could be a much-needed jump start to remedy a failed experiment.
Roster Re-haul?
If Durant and Bradley Beal are as good as gone - who is truly a lock to be on the roster next season?
Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen can't be considered untouchable. Nick Richards must be re-signed. Tyus Jones is very unlikely to return.
Devin Booker, Oso Ighodaro, and Ryan Dunn are truly the only "shoe-ins" to be on the roster come training camp in late September.
Management/Coaching Shake-up?
The organization very clearly needs to make changes at multiple levels - how exactly will it be done?
Mike Budenholzer could very well be a one-and-done head coach after putting forth the worst season record since Monty Williams in 2019-20.
Budenholzer's exit would mean that Phoenix would be employing a new coach for the fourth time in as many seasons - while it may not reflect well on the organization at-large, it may be a necessary reset once again.
As for the front office - James Jones has typically received the brunt of criticism from the Phoenix fanbase despite being a major architect in the team that reached the 2021 Finals.
Josh Bartelstein should be the name that is on the chopping block over anyone else - at the very least his perceived influence in basketball decisions should be dimmed.
Bartelstein was instrumental in securing a trade for Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards (his father is Beal's agent), along with reportedly being a major power broker in the Deandre Ayton trade to the Portland Trail Blazers - where Toumani Camara was shipped to Portland before even playing a game for the Suns franchise.
There's lots of time to pass between now and 2025 Media Day in late September - until then, buckle up - a turbulent ride is sure to ensue in the coming months.