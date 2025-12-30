Devin Booker Disrespected in 1st All-Star Voting Returns

PHOENIX -- The NBA All-Star fan vote has not been kind to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker so far.

Booker ranked 15th among all players in the Western Conference in the NBA's first release of the fan voting Monday, which holds 50% of the vote in selecting the five starting players in each conference. NBA players have 25% of the vote, and a media panel has the other 25%.

This season, the starters are positionless, meaning the top-5 players from each conference who get the most votes from these sources will be starters.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.



Fans (50% of the vote) join NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) in selecting five players in each conference honored as starters.



Next fan update: 1/6. pic.twitter.com/pHykl9yhTE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2025

It's safe to say that barring something drastic, Booker is unlikely to be voted in as a starter, but the coaches pick the seven reserves, who will also be positionless, from each conference, which could bode well for Booker, who is thought of highly by his peers.

Is Devin Booker Deserving of an All-Star Nod?

Booker is having a bit of a down season to his standards, as he is shooting a career-low 29.6% from 3-point range and averaging 25.3 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2017-18 season.

However, he is a big reason why the Suns have exceeded all preseason expectations so far and sit at sixth place in the Western Conference with a 19-13 record.

There is a lot of room for growth for Booker before the Feb. 15 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and he could see a significant boost in his efficiency if Jalen Green returns from his hamstring injury soon, which would take off some of the pressure from Booker offensively.

As of now, there's not enough for Booker to have a strong case for himself, but that can change quickly if the Suns can continue to climb up the standings, if Booker gets on a hot streak, if he improves his efficiency and scoring, or he has a memorable scoring outburst in a game or two.

Dillon Brooks also has a chance to make the All-Star team after averaging a career-high 21.5 points to this point all while anchoring the Suns' defense, which is now in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating.

Because of his reputation around the league, it's hard to say how Brooks is viewed for the All-Star game despite having the best season of his career.

This year's game will feature three teams consisting of eight players with two of the teams being American and one of them being made up of international players.

If the requirements are not met for there to be enough players on one of the teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver would select the necessary amount of players to get the team's roster to eight.

These new rules could help Brooks, who is Canadian, if it comes down to this.

The next batch of fan voting will be released on Jan. 6, and the fan voting then ends on Jan. 14.

