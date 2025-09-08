3 Suns Who Are Most Likely To Be Traded Next
PHOENIX -- As the 2025-26 NBA season draws closer, the Phoenix Suns find themselves in a weird position.
The Suns mortgaged a lot of their future assets to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and are still without those assets after trading away Durant and waiving Beal this summer.
Phoenix has no control over any of its first-round picks until 2032, leaving the Suns needing to figure out ways to continue to build the team as they enter in a new era without Durant and Beal.
New general manager Brian Gregory was able to be creative to help the Suns all of a sudden get much younger this offseason by acquiring Jalen Green (23), Mark Williams (23) and three draft picks via trade.
Still, the Suns' projected win total is set at 31.5 on most sportsbooks, so the team clearly has a long way to get back to being a contender, which will be tough without future draft capital.
The Suns have been buyers at the trade deadline the past few seasons, but could end up becoming sellers this year to try to replenish this draft capital or take on expiring contracts to have more cap room next summer.
These are the three most likely Suns players to be traded next, all of whom were involved in trade rumors this summer:
1. Royce O'Neale
O'Neale's veteran leadership on the Suns has been invaluable in the development of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, but his 3-and-D ability and veteran experience could be coveted by teams across the league, just as the Suns saw in him when they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the trade deadline in 2024.
The Suns signed O'Neale to a long-term contract last year, but it is still a friendly deal, as he has three years and over $32 million remaining on his contract.
At 32 years old, O'Neale is the oldest player on the Suns, so he no longer fits Phoenix's timeline with the youth movement.
Several contenders who need more defensive versatility and a veteran presence could come calling for O'Neale at the deadline.
2. Nick Richards
Richards enters this season on the final year of his contract due $5 million and is now a part of a crowded Suns center room with Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach, who are both younger than Richards.
The Suns acquired Richards last season to be their starting center, but that will not be his role anymore, and several teams could be in need of another serviceable big man, which Richards would provide.
Depending on Maluach's development and Williams' health, Richards could be the odd man out in the center rotation as the year rolls along, which could lead to the Suns finding a new home for him, especially with him on an expiring contract.
3. Grayson Allen
Allen is another player who now doesn't fit the timeline of the team at 29 years old, but will still have a prominent bench role behind Devin Booker and Green.
If Allen gets back to the level of play that allowed him to set career highs in almost every category in the 2023-24 season, teams who need shooting could be asking for his services.
However, Allen is entering the second season of a four-year, $70 million deal, so teams could be wary of taking on his contract, which we saw this summer.