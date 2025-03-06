Analyst: How Suns Can Get Below Second Apron
PHOENIX -- New life was instilled in the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night behind a historic fourth quarter performance that resulted in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns now sit at 29-33 with 20 games remaining in the regular season - they are within striking distance of catching the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings in the play-in picture.
Despite this, the franchise is still experiencing an extremely disappointing season and governor Mat Ishbia is unlikely to keep the second-apron level roster completely together for another season.
The penalties associated with the second apron are simply too severe for a team that hasn't established themselves as a legitimate contender for multiple seasons.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks discussed what the front office can do to rid themselves of the restrictions and properly move forward around Devin Booker.
From Marks:
- Release Vasilije Micic & Cody Martin
AND
- Trade Kevin Durant
The Suns acquired Micic and Martin from Charlotte in the Jusuf Nurkic trade that was completed at the deadline nearly a month ago - that trade is clearly one that was made with the intention of creating more flexibility over the summer.
The trickier part of the equation is trading Durant.
While the 15-time All-Star is the reasonable pick to move on from instead of Booker, recent statements and actions from Durant feel as if the star forward does not want to depart Phoenix - although he won't have the final say.
Phoenix would also have to take in $11 million less in salary to get under the second apron as well, which won't be very simple when engaging in trade discussions with teams that have two or more max contract slots already in place.
The Suns could also explore moving Bradley Beal once again, but that will be tricky as well - although Beal has some reported interest from a reunion with the Washington Wizards, he has a no-trade clause and the return that Phoenix can get may not suffice the efforts to rebuild a roster around Booker/Durant.
The escape from a second-apron fate would allow the front office to use the taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, the first-round picks they own will no longer be frozen at the end of the round, and they could aggregate salaries in a trade, among other key perks that will likely incentivize the above moves.
The final stretch of the Suns' season starts Friday night when they face the Denver Nuggets to start a week-long road trip.