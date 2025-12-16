Suns Can Now Trade These 2 Players

PHOENIX -- As of Dec. 15, free agents who signed with teams over the summer are now eligible to be traded, which opens the door for two Phoenix Suns players.

Collin Gillespie and Nigel Hayes-Davis are the two Suns who now have the green light -- if the organization so desires.

Hayes-Davis feels more likely to be included than Gillespie.

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Hayes-Davis has played in 18 games for Phoenix this season, averaging 9.1 minutes per night. While he's not a vital part of the Suns' rotation on the wing, his length certainly plays in favor of Suns coach Jordan Ott.

"I think it’s not only just physically and getting himself going, but it’s the mental that he can do it: be an early riser, be a hard worker. He fought his way back into the NBA. I think if you talk to him, he’s trying to figure out how exactly that looks for him," Ott said of Hayes-Davis at Suns Media Day.

"He’s as smart of a player as I’ve ever been around IQ-wise on both ends that he’s gonna figure out how to get himself on the floor and make an impact. I think it starts by his offseason workouts, but it’s gonna translate. It’s gonna click for him.”

It's possible his $2 million salary could be included in a trade as the deadline of Feb. 5 slowly approaches.

Collin Gillespie

In the absence of Jalen Green, Gillespie has emerged as a key part of Ott's rotations and has made a legitimate claim to start for Phoenix even when Green does return to full health.

Gillespie's shooting a strong 42.5% from three-point land this season and has at least three assists in his last seven-of-eight games for Phoenix.

“He’s been putting in the work all summer. Everybody is just now seeing it. But we’ve been seeing it in open gyms. We’ve been seeing it in practice. So I’m happy for him that he’s gotten to show the world what he’s capable of doing," Devin Booker said of Gillespie, who has helped the Suns to a strong start in the 2025-26 season.

It's unlikely Gillespie is dealt barring an offer GM Brian Gregory can't refuse, though that offer probably doesn't exist for Phoenix at this point in time.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Suns active around the deadline, however. Those prospects just figure to hover around Phoenix doing something with their center depth.

