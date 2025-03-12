Analyst Reveals Potential Kevin Durant, Suns Trade Packages
PHOENIX -- An uncomfortable off-season is likely in the cards for the Phoenix Suns - barring an unforeseen late-season turnaround that leads to legitimate playoff success.
Contributing to the uncomfortable atmosphere is what could be a sealed fate for Kevin Durant, who was only acquired by Phoenix two years ago.
The last two seasons of underachieving coupled with roster moves that have handicapped future flexibility left Phoenix management with no option other than to gauge Durant's trade value at the deadline in February.
Many insiders have stated that an eventual trade in the summer is now inevitable.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report attacked this angle head-on - naming one trade that every single team should explore once the season concludes - Durant is heavily represented here.
The trade ideas at hand:
Atlanta Hawks Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: F Zaccharie Risacher, C Onyeka Okongwu, G/F Terance Mann, 2025 first-round pick (top-12 protected via Sacramento Kings)
Risacher is one of the best prospects that Phoenix could reasonably acquire in a scenario such as this, while Okongwu would provide another much-needed steady hand in the frontcourt.
The 2025 first-round selection could be valuable as well, even with the protection in place - as this draft is considered very deep talent wise.
The ultimate factor possibly holding this back is that Durant would be unlikely to approve a move to Atlanta - as it feels like the franchise is more than one move away from title contention.
Houston Rockets Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF Jabari Smith Jr., G Reed Sheppard, SF Dillon Brooks, C Jock Landale, 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns)
The Rockets have been the team most linked to Durant over the last nine months - even when there was little to no talk of a potential trade being explored.
The Rockets own Phoenix's first-round picks they originally dealt to get Durant from the Brooklyn Nets - along with an intriguing collection of prospects including Sheppard and Smith Jr.
Phoenix could also look to inquire on Tari Eason or Cam Whitmore as well - watch Houston as the team to beat for Durant if a trade is the ultimate result.
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: F Kawhi Leonard, SG Cam Christie, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected), 2030 first-round pick swap rights
This trade makes little to no sense - Leonard is both not as good and less durable than Durant at this stage, while his contract runs a year longer for good measure.
The first-round picks could be an enticing sweetener to incentivize this deal - but it wouldn't fix the financial woes the Suns find themselves in as a victim of the second apron.
Miami Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: F/C Kel'el Ware, G Terry Rozier, F Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected via Golden State Warriors), 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
Ware is the crown jewel of this package - the Indiana product was of great interest to the Suns before Miami selected him 15th overall last summer.
Robinson and Rozier could be valuable rotation pieces, but Ware's upside is truly tantalizing and could be enough to make a potential dialogue interesting.
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: SF Jaden McDaniels, G Rob Dillingham, SG Donte DiVincenzo, 2025 first-round pick (top-13 protected via Detroit Pistons)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PG Mike Conley Jr., 2025 second-round pick (from Timberwolves via Utah Jazz)
What applied to Miami previously applies here.
McDaniels is one of the most stout perimeter defenders in the league, while DiVincenzo has been a key contributor on multiple quality teams in the past.
Dillingham is the piece that would truly make trade discussions something to watch - although Ware is a bit farther along currently, and the Suns have a more pressing need for a franchise big.
Phoenix Suns Receive: G/F Klay Thompson, PF P.J. Washington, C Daniel Gafford, SG Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Dallas Mavericks Receive: F Kevin Durant
This would be fascinating.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this week that Dallas wouldn't be likely to pursue Durant as stringently as previously believed - but this package could be fascinating.
The Washington/Gafford duo could give the Phoenix defense a much-needed boost, while Christie would give them another prospect to be enthused about moving forward.
Thompson and Phoenix franchise player Devin Booker haven't always seen eye-to-eye on the court, but adding him could create a moveable contract - or could make Grayson Allen expendable for more assets.