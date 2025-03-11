Insider Reveals Mavericks, Suns Kevin Durant Trade Possibility
PHOENIX -- The last week-plus have been encouraging for the grand scheme of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns - but a lack of consistent winning has put a damper on the uptick in intensity.
Sitting at just 30-35, the Suns have potentially been the most disappointing team across the NBA this season - and the situation worsening could lead to some uncomfortable discussions once the off-season hits.
The Suns very notably nearly traded 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant at the trade deadline - the general sentiment since according to insiders ranging from Brian Windhorst to Shams Charania has been that the two sides will work together to find a trade over the summer, as Durant is the only asset that Phoenix could receive strong value in return for in a potential trade.
NBA insider Marc Stein took to the "Stein Line" to address a potential destination for the megastar - one that has been speculated on since the trade deadline passed last month.
The Dallas Mavericks have stuck out as a destination that would make sense, as it would reunite Durant with former teammate Kyrie Irving and freshly acquired two-way star Anthony Davis to form a potential "superteam" in the post Luka Doncic era.
Stein doesn't believe Dallas is as interested as one may perceive - calling the interest "overstated" and is of the belief that the Mavericks will be focused largely on retaining Irving's services over forming a three-star rotation.
The subdued interest from Dallas would make sense, as the most recent three-star arrangement in Phoenix has fallen flat - and the current CBA makes it extraordinarily difficult to build a top-heavy squad.
Teams to watch other than Dallas in a potential Durant sweepstakes include the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and perhaps the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns return to action against the Rockets tomorrow evening in what will be the penultimate meeting between the teams this season.