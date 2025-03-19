Bradley Beal Gets Honest on Struggles With Suns
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 season hasn't been kind to Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
Beal, who has struggled with injuries on top of trade speculation, has been the subject of much chatter for both Phoenix's present circumstances and what rests ahead in the summer.
Beal, who is due more than $110 million in the final two years of his deal, hasn't quite been the third dynamic puzzle piece for the Suns next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
In a recent interview with ESPN, Beal got candid on the past few months:
"I'm human, so I have to really take a step back and just kind of look at the big picture," he said.
"And my biggest thing is when I came here I want to win. I've scored 30 points a game. I've been an All-Star. I've been All-NBA. I want to win. That's always been my label -- I haven't won anything. So whatever that looks like for the team, whether that's me coming up the bench, whether it's me starting, whether it's me, whatever it is, I'm going to do it. Do I agree with it? Hell, no, but I'm not going to be that guy.
"I enjoy the game, man. This game is fun. I try not to let nobody take the joy out of it for me. It's very hard. It's hard. We're all human beings, man. We have every right to shut down. We have every right to question what's going on. You have every right to say, 'Why me?' But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need. I'm still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I'm smiling every day."
Beal's no-trade clause was a massive talking point for the Suns and their fans throughout the season.
The deadline is in the past, however, and while Beal's future could change this summer, Phoenix is just one game out from the play-in tournament with under 20 matchups remaining.
"We have the toughest [remaining] schedule in the league, too, so it's a good challenge for us. Either we can s--- or get off the pot," said Beal.