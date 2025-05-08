Building Next Year's Suns Roster
PHOENIX -- It is now approaching a month since the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns saw their season come to a devastating end.
A 36-46 record was something that virtually no one in the basketball world saw coming last October - when a new head coach, revamped bench, and another year of continuity lended credence to the idea that the organization could turn the tides from a first round sweep in the 2024 playoffs.
Now, governor Mat Ishbia must adjust and look for new ways to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Phoenix - which now includes a new front office arrangement and a fourth head coach in as many seasons.
The next task after the coaching hire will be to assemble the 2025-26 roster - through the draft, trades and free agency.
This exercise will be a mock of what a potential Suns team could look like come training camp in late September.
Starting Five
PG: Devin Booker
SG: Donte DiVincenzo
SF: Ryan Dunn
PF: Julius Randle
C: Goga Bitadze
Bench
Rob Dillingham, Collin Gillespie, Oso Ighodaro, Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, Chaz Lanier, Garrett Temple, Damion Lee, Vladislav Goldin,
In this case, the Suns trade Kevin Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Randle, DiVincenzo, and Dillingham - this creates a roster that has win-now players while also bridging that with prospects that can become a vital part of the franchise's future.
Next, the Suns trade Grayson Allen to the Orlando Magic - who are in desperate need of floor spacing - for Bitadze, who gradually saw a dip in playing time as the Magic season went on. The presumed return of Mo Wagner makes Bitadze expendable - and the Suns could see the former first-round pick as an upgrade at the center spot.
As for the bench, the Suns opt to return several members from the 2024-25 squad - while also investing in Temple, who could certainly be a veteran presence that fits under the 'alignment' banner.
Lanier and Goldin are potential plug-and-play rookies that should be able to grow into more under a head coach that specializes in player development.
No matter what happens, the 2025-26 Suns should be a team that fans are proud to support - the joy of taking the court must return, along with the drive to consistently fight for 50-50 balls and everything in between.