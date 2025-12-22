Suns Guard Named One of NBA’s Best Value Contracts

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns took a different approach to roster construction this season with only one top heavy contract in Devin Booker after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this summer.

After being way over the second apron the last two seasons, the Suns did not want to follow this same route given the disappointments of the past two years and are now below the first apron.

Phoenix was banking players on smaller contracts outplaying them and has gotten that up and down the roster.

Collin Gillespie Named to ESPN's NBA All-Value Team

The most notable player outperforming their contract is Collin Gillespie, who was signed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal this offseason.

ESPN's Bobby Marks placed Gillespie, who is averaging 13.2 points (43.1 FG%, 41.2 3P%) and 4.8 assists in 27.9 minutes per game, among 15 players on his NBA All-Value Team, which "shines a spotlight on those difference-makers who are far outplaying their contracts as their teams chase the postseason."

Marks wrote of Gillespie:

"Gillespie's strong play after the 2025 All-Star break carried over.

"Last season, he started nine games on a two-way contract, averaging 24.1 minutes and 9.6 points after the break. Inserted into the Suns' starting lineup in late November this season, Gillespie has averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.3% on 3s.

"He has four games of at least 20 points and racked up 28 in a road win over the Lakers on Dec. 1.

"Gillespie is considered by NBA scouts to be one of the top unrestricted point guards of the 2026 offseason. Because Gillespie has early Bird rights, he is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $67 million contract with Phoenix as a free agent."

After last season, Gillespie told reporters that he loved Phoenix and would like to remain with the team after the Suns gave him a chance coming over from the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns ended up feeling the same way by offering him a standard contract, which has more than paid off so far.

Now, it looks like a big part of the 2026 offseason for the Suns will be centered around signing Gillespie to a long-term deal and figuring out how to fit another contracts around this.

General manager Brian Gregory said player development would be a huge piece of what the Suns did moving forward after being promoted to the job this summer, and Gillespie is a prime example of this player development paying off.

Phoenix found a gem in Gillespie, and will enjoy his contract for now, but the next step will be getting him under contract for years to come.

Latest Phoenix Suns News