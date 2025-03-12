Cavaliers Join Suns in NBA History With Win Streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a very historic season so far and just did something that hasn't been accomplished since the Phoenix Suns in 2006-07.
With their 15th-straight win Tuesday night over the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers became the first team with multiple 15-game win streaks in a single season since the '06-'07 Suns.
That year's Suns team finished 61-21 and lost in the Western Conference semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs. It notably featured the then two-time reigning MVP Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Sixth Man of the Year winner Leandro Barbosa, Raja Bell, Boris Diaw and current Suns general manager James Jones.
This year's Cavaliers have seemingly come out of nowhere to become historic. Their current win streak also marked the third time this season they have won 10 games in a row or more.
The Cavs, led by All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, currently hold the NBA's best record at 55-10, which ties for the fifth-best start in NBA history, and have already clinched their division with 17 games remaining.
By comparison, this season's Suns have not lived up to the expectations of having the most expensive payroll in NBA history at all. Phoenix has a 30-35 record this season and sits 2.5 games back of the last Western Conference play-in spot as the West's 11th seed.
The Suns and Cavaliers squared off one time so far this year, a 118-92 beatdown by the Cavs in Cleveland on Jan. 20.
The two teams will play against each other one more time this season on March 21 in Phoenix.