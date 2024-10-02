Could Ben Simmons Help Suns?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are officially into training camp ahead of the 2024 preseason opener on Sunday - and 14 of 15 roster spots are seemingly solidified - with a competition currently going on for the final spot on the team.
Despite the supposed finality of the roster, pundits will continue to emphasize measured ways to improve the roster due to the perceived lack of window for the franchise as title contenders and the high-priced core.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas chimed in on what he believes could be a move that changed fortunes for the Suns this season - an unlikely alliance with current Brooklyn Nets F Ben Simmons - the number 1 pick in the 2016 draft.
"Let's say Ben (Simmons) is averaging 14, 8, & 8 - and they gotta trade him... one, you're getting an all-NBA defensive player, so your defense changes overnight... Phoenix Suns... he could just automatically change the roster..."
The idea of Simmons on paper is very enticing. He is only 28 years old. He has 2 all-defense team selections - and an All-NBA selection as well.
Simmons could, in theory, fit perfectly into coach Mike Budenholzer's system with his athleticism, finishing, passing ability, and would automatically become the most stout defender on the roster.
With the upside comes the downside, however.
Simmons' $40.34 million dollar salary for the upcoming season could only be moved in the event that Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, or Devin Booker is moved to Brooklyn. This clearly wouldn't be practical from a financial nor a roster-building perspective.
Simmons has also only played in 57 games over the last three seasons - one game less than the 58 he participated in during a shortened 72-game season in 2021-22 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
His seemingly injury-prone nature, lack of scoring range/versatility, and impending free agency are even more reason to not pursue a trade.
It could absolutely be worth it eventually - if Simmons hits free agency looking for a prove-it deal next summer. That could very well be a scenario that could be considered in an event that it is a necessity for the current Net.
As for the Suns, they are scheduled to face both Simmons and former Suns forward Cam Johnson at Footprint Center on November 27.