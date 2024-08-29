Former Suns Fan Favorites Back in Phoenix
PHOENIX -- Two former Phoenix Suns fan favorites are once again gracing the Valley of the Sun this summer.
Cam Johnson and Cam Payne were both shown teeing up for a round of golf in Phoenix today via social media - Johnson was also shown playing a round last week as well.
Johnson and Payne notably spent approximately 2 1/2 seasons together in Phoenix - including both being key parts of the 2021 run to the NBA finals.
Johnson has been the subject of frequent trade rumors over the last several weeks - with the Los Angeles Lakers consistently being mentioned as a favorite to land him - so the Suns could be seeing more of him in the near future if a trade is to occur.
Payne was traded to the San Antonio Spurs last offseason before being let go. He eventually signed with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to being moved to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Johnson went through an up-and-down first full season in Brooklyn that was marred by injuries and an uncertain coaching situation.
This is ultimately likely to be insignificant in terms of either finding a way back to the franchise, as Johnson is heading into year two of a four-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets and Payne reunited with Mikal Bridges by signing a deal with the New York Knicks this offseason.
The real takeaway is that many former members of the franchise still show an affinity and appreciation for the community/team despite no longer being part of it.
This will very likely bode well for Mat Ishbia moving forward, as the culture he has built is infinitely stronger compared to the previous regime.
Payne and Johnson are currently slated to visit Phoenix within a week of each other this season - November 20 and 27, respectively.