Former Suns Guard Still Sitting in Free Agency
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet still sits as a free agent on the open market, and Bleacher Report believes he's one of the best remaining players teams can still sign:
"Last season was the first in Landry Shamet's six-year NBA career in which he failed to hit at least 38.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point looks. (He shot 37.4 percent on those attempts.) In fact, the 27-year-old had been up above 40 percent on those shots more often than not," wrote Grant Hughes.
"If Shamet's overall hit rate of 33.8 percent from deep in 46 games for the Washington Wizards last year is turning teams off, it's worth noting that his percentage was mostly dragged down by an 18.2 percent clip on off-the-dribble treys.
"No team that's interested in signing Shamet should expect him to be a high-volume sniper off the bounce. His one-year dip in standstill hit rate feels like the exception to the rule.
"The deeper we get into this list, the more warts show. Shamet is effectively a shooting guard with point guard size, which limits him defensively. He graded out surprisingly well with the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23, posting a plus-1.5 Defensive EPM, but he's typically rated in the negatives by that catch-all metric.
"Teams also can't expect to get much in the facilitation department from a guy with a career average of 1.6 assists per game.
"With that said, Shamet is a legitimate three-point specialist who can make tough shots on the move and bend the defense with his off-ball gravity. That skill set still plays in most places."
Shamet was dealt to Washington last offseason in the Chris Paul trade, which netted Phoenix the talents of Bradley Beal. While the Wizards ultimately swapped Paul to the Golden State Warriors just after, Washington utilized Shamet for the 2023-24 season.
Shamet's no game-changer, nor is he somebody that can propel a team to a playoff run - though he is still a serviceable shooter than can emerge off the bench when called upon.