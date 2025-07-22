Former Suns Forward Reuniting with Kevin Durant on Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Houston Rockets reportedly added another former Phoenix Suns player to their roster Tuesday.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on X:
"Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Okogie enters his 8th NBA season and gives the Rockets another active wing defender who has averaged 6.3 points over 416 games.
"Rockets officials and agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports negotiated the new deal for Okogie, who averaged a career high 1.2 steals and ranked fourth in steals per 36 minutes among players to appear in 40 games or more last season."
The Suns traded Okogie to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Nick Richards on Jan. 15 after he spent 2.5 seasons in the Valley.
Phoenix signed Okogie to a two-year, $16 million contract last summer that had the second year non-guaranteed, and the Hornets elected to not guarantee this money and waive Okogie last week. Some thought the Suns might try to re-sign Okogie as they rebuild their identity around defense.
The 6-foot-4 Okogie has always been known for his hustle and defensive effort, but his inconsistent shooting ability and being undersized for a forward made his minutes fluctuate throughout the years on the Suns.
Okogie reunites with Kevin Durant on the Rockets after Houston acquired the future Hall-of-Famer via trade from Phoenix last month.
When the Suns originally acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in Feb. 2022, Okogie became the fifth starter alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, but that did not last going into the next season.
Okogie always brought the most energy to the court and on the bench despite some rough patches for the Suns during the past few years.
The 26-year-old is entering his eighth year in the league next season after averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 40 games for Phoenix and Charlotte last season and joins a Rockets team that is filled with defensive versatility around Durant that he will slot right in with players such as Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday, Jae'Sean Tate and others.
Okogie only played in 15 games for the Hornets after the trade, but his 8.9 points and 1.8 steals would have been his best marks for an entire season.
He also shot a career-best 34.8% from 3 last season, including 38.1% from deep with the Suns, showcasing that he could become a valuable rotation player when knocking down his shots.
Now, Okogie takes a big step forward in his career to Houston, who has the fifth-best odds on multiple sportsbooks to win the NBA championship next season.