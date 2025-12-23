What Latest Jalen Green Injury Update Means for Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have to continue to carry on without Jalen Green for at least the next couple weeks after releasing an unfortunate injury update on the starting guard Monday.

Green, who played all 82 games last season, will now be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks with his right hamstring strain that has sidelined him for all but one complete game this season.

Phoenix envisioned a big role for Green after acquiring him in the Kevin Durant trade this summer and electing to keep him despite the positional overlap with Devin Booker.

In the one full game Green played in this season, he went off for 29 points and was a plus-30 in 23 minutes in Phoenix's 115-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6, which has left fans eagerly awaiting his return after he re-aggravated his hamstring strain the next game.

The Suns are still sitting at 15-13 on the year, but they clearly have potential for even more success when Green gets healthy.

Here are some things to note about the new Green injury update:

Strength of Schedule

The latest timeline puts Green's re-evaluation date at Jan. 5 or Jan. 12, and the Suns have a fairly light schedule through then:

Dec. 23 vs. Lakers (19-8, no Luka Doncic)

Dec. 26 @ Pelicans (8-22)

Dec. 27 @ Pelicans

Dec. 29 @ Wizards (5-22)

Dec. 31 @ Cavaliers (16-14)

Jan. 2 vs. Kings (7-22)

Jan. 4 vs Thunder (26-3)

Jan. 5 vs Rockets (17-9)

Jan. 7 at Grizzlies (13-16)

Jan. 9 vs Knicks (20-8)

Jan. 11 vs Wizards (5-22)

If Green is unable to return by the Jan. 5 matchup against Houston, he will not be able to play his former team at the Toyota Center in the regular season until next year.

The Suns will need to take advantage of the easier games on the schedule, which they have done a good job of so far, and try to build some momentum for when Green returns.

Avoiding Other Injuries

The Suns have had several other key players suffer injuries during the time Green has been out, but all have returned except for Grayson Allen, who is currently dealing with a knee injury.

With an increased workload for nearly everyone on the team without Green, Phoenix will have to try to avoid other injuries as it could be entering a pivotal part of the schedule when Green returns.

Assessing Team Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

Going back to the point above, the trade deadline is on Feb. 5, so it would be ideal for the Suns to be healthy for a stretch of time when Green returns to figure out what moves need to be made ahead of the deadline.

As of now, it seems as if the team's biggest need is a power forward who can shoot, but it's hard to tell if there are any other needs and how the other players will fit around Green and who the Suns could move to address their holes.

The only way the Suns can fully assess their team before Feb. 5 is with Green on the floor.

Finding Offense Without Green

The Suns have established an identity this season of playing with all-out effort no matter who the opponent is, and it has paid off in their 15 wins.

However, teams are starting to figure them out more and their offensive production has dipped significantly, which Green would certainly help out with.

Given its upcoming schedule, Phoenix will look to try to stack some wins and remain a few games over .500 and in the playoff picture for when Green returns, but it definitely needs to find a rhythm on offense in this next stretch without Green.

The Suns will hope this is the last re-evaluation update on Green and that he can return sooner rather than later, but they are also playing it safe given that he has already re-aggravated his hamstring twice.

For now, Phoenix just has to focus on its current situation and take it one game at a time without Green.

