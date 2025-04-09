Warriors Blow Out Suns for 7th Straight Loss
The Phoenix Suns (35-44) were embarrassed once again and dropped their seventh-straight game by way of a 133-95 loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors (47-32) Tuesday night at PHX Arena.
Phoenix now has to win out and the Dallas Mavericks lose their remaining three games to make the play-in, as the Suns are three games behind Dallas for the 10th seed and own the tiebreaker with three games left for both teams.
The Suns were without Kevin Durant for the fourth-straight contest with a left ankle sprain. Phoenix fell to 2-15 without Durant this season and has now lost all seven of its games on this losing streak by double digits (average of 23.7).
Devin Booker was once again Phoenix's main source of offense, recording 21 points (7-17 FG), four assists, three rebounds and five turnovers. Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen contributed 12 points apiece.
Phoenix shot 35-for-87 (40.2%) from the field, 12-for-43 (27.9%) from 3 and had 19 turnovers. The Suns scored under 20 points in both the second (19) and third (18) quarters.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brandin Podziemski totaled 22 points and five rebounds, while Trayce Jackson-Davis (13 points), Pat Spencer (10 points), Kevin Knox II (10 points), Jimmy Butler (10 points) and Jonthan Kuminga (10 points) were also in double figures.
Quick Recap
The Warriors made five of their first six 3s and jumped out to an early 22-12 lead. At the end of the first, Golden State was up 37-24 behind 13 points and three rebounds from Curry. Booker led the Suns with 11 points, four assists and two rebounds heading into the second.
Phoenix cut the deficit back to single digits to start the second even with Booker on the bench, but the Warriors responded with an 8-0 run to go up 15 with under eight minutes to go in the first half. This ballooned into a 69-43 Warriors halftime lead, as Curry was up to 19 points, four assists and four rebounds and Podziemski had 17 points. Booker had nearly half of Phoenix's points with 21, as the Suns turned the ball over 10 times in the half as a team and shot 4-for-18 from 3.
The Warriors continued to blow out the Suns in the second half, leading by as many as 36 in the third quarter and were ahead 95-61 at the start of the fourth.
Golden State extended its lead even more up to 41 in the fourth and cruised to the big victory.
What's Next
The Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night in a game they could be eliminated with another loss.