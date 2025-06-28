Grading Each Pick of Suns 2025 NBA Draft
PHOENIX -- If you would have told any Phoenix Suns fan a week ago that they turned Kevin Durant, Vasa Micic, picks No. 29 and 52 and the 2029 first-rounder (worst of CLE/MIN/UTA) into Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams and picks 10, 31 and 41, they may have thought you were crazy.
But the Suns did it, and the rookies they took on Wednesday and Thursday mark the start of a new era in Phoenix.
Many national pundits had high praise for Phoenix's draft-night(s) acquisitions, and for good reason. The front office did the work to get in favorable spots and made real quality selections at each stop.
With that being said, let's grade each of the Suns' 2025 draft picks:
10th Pick - Khaman Maluach, Duke: A
Maluach was Phoenix's guy entering the draft, but the organization was certain he wouldn't be available at 10. Nevertheless, the former Blue Devil fell and it made for a dream-come-true for the Suns.
The 7-foot-1 Sudanese big man is a force around the rim. Ferocious finishing ability coupled with a keen defensive mindset makes for some real upside. Yes, Maluach still (ironically being one of the tallest players in the draft) has a ton of room to grow as an 18-year-old who just started playing organized basketball in 2019, but look towards Jordan Ott's development of Cleveland star Evan Mobley as a north star.
Maluach's potential seems limitless, and he'll be backing Williams for the foreseeable future. The Suns' frontcourt is officially revamped.
31st Pick - Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's: A+
I'm very high on Phoenix's selection of Fleming -- and its urgency to move up and get him at 31.
The Suns last season relied solely on a rookie Ryan Dunn to be their sole wing defender. And while he showed decent upside as a wing disruptor, his inexperience showed against the league's premier scorers.
I'm not saying Fleming is going to immediately be better than Dunn. The situation that he's coming into, joining Dunn and Brooks, completes Phoenix's overhaul at the wing position. Not to mention, Fleming has a far superior upside as a perimeter shooter than Dunn did coming out of college.
41st Pick - Koby Brea, Kentucky: B
Brea's B grade is in no way an indictment on his raw skill. The Kentucky wing is a knockdown shooter and could eventually make his way to Phoenix's rotation in this retooling era.
That's just the thing, though, is making the rotation. At 6-foot-7, Brea joins a staked Phoenix backcourt led by Devin Booker and Jalen Green and flanked by Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal.
The 22-year-old has something Suns missed a lot last year, consistent shooting. In over five college seasons, Brea knocked down 43.4% of his 3-point shots on 4.9 attempts per game. Shooting is his strength, but in order to truly be an impactful player, he needs to brush up on his defensive athleticism.