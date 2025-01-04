Injuries Force Suns to Change Starting Lineup
The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers.
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Ryan Dunn
Kevin Durant
Mason Plumlee
The Suns will be without Tyus Jones and Oso Isghodaro tonight due to illness. Both were fine entering the day but were recently added as questionable before being downgraded to out.
Jones was the last player to have played in every Suns game this season.
Royce O'Neale is still out with his ankle injury.
Beal was questionable entering tonight with a hip contusion but got the green light after going through warm-ups.
Booker returned from a groin injury in their New Year's Eve loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and was completely removed from the injury report ahead of today, a good sign for his availability moving forward.
Durant - a leader of the team - says the honus is on him to play better.
“I just feel like I got to be better just affecting the game. I feel like that I can do so much out there. I feel like I got to be better," said Durant.
"I feel like every player in that locker room has that same mentality. We all will look in the mirror and we will be a better team. But I think it starts with me. Just my energy to start the games. Keeping the ball in my hands. ... I feel like we all just need to focus on ourselves and see where we need to be better and bring it to the group.”
Plumlee gets the nod for Jusuf Nurkic, who is serving the last of his three-game suspension by the NBA. He'll be eligible to return after tonight. Without Ighodaro behind him, Plumlee could play some more minutes than usual if head coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't opt for a small lineup.
Opening tip is slated for just past 5:00 PM AZ time.