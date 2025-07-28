Insider Gives Update on Suns Trade Targets
The Phoenix Suns are a team making bold moves throughout the offseason, but there's a chance they may not even be done.
The Suns still have some veterans that could be moved within the next couple of months, potentially before the start of the season.
NBA insider Brett Siegel listed Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as potential players that could be traded by the Suns very soon.
"In recent weeks, Phoenix has discussed Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale on the trade block with teams in both conferences, sources said. The main point of emphasis to evaluate both veteran players' trade markets is to move off long-term money and open up options to build a long-term core," Siegel wrote.
"Allen does not possess much of a market, as the Suns have mainly put out “feelers” to teams, one source close to the situation described.
"The consensus at NBA Summer League was that the Suns will involve both players in a lot of intel and chatter leading up to the trade deadline in February. It looks more likely right now that both players will begin the 2025-26 season in Phoenix."
The Suns have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months when it comes to these veterans. They need to figure out what direction they want to go in as a team, because the moves they have made give mixed signals.
Either the Suns can try and field a competitive roster that can make a playoff run with the veterans or they can blow it up and get as many young players in the building as possible.
Based on what these moves have suggested, it looks like the Suns will get a chance early in the season to be competitive before the trade deadline. Then, the front office will have some decisions to make.