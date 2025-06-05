Insider: Suns '100% Don't Want' Bradley Beal Back Next Season
PHOENIX -- Now that the Phoenix Suns have found their next head coach, the focus of the team now turns to how they build their roster this offseason.
The Suns have two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft later this month, but also have a lot of question marks with players under contract remaining on the roster - most notably Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale - after finishing the 2024-25 season 10 games below .500 and missing the playoffs for the first time in five years despite starting the year with the highest payroll in NBA history.
Durant, Allen and O'Neale could all be traded, but Beal's contract situation makes it very difficult for the Suns to move on from him, especially after he averaged his lowest points per game (17.0) in 10 years, had the worst plus/minus on the team and was once again limited in his availability due to various injuries.
Beal is owed over $110 million the next two seasons and is one of two players in the NBA with a no-trade clause, the other being LeBron James, so it will be very hard to find a team via trade that will, one, want Beal's hefty contract and, two, Beal would sign off on being traded to.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro provided the latest update on Beal Thursday and what options the Suns have with him.
"They do NOT want him back," Gambadoro posted on X. "But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him. One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don't want him and are looking at how to get out."
The problem with Beal agreeing to a buyout is that it would have to be less than the $110 million that he is owed on the rest of his contract, as Gambadoro later pointed out.
The Suns want change, but Beal's situation might really end up throwing a wrench in things after a disappointing first two seasons in the Valley since he was acquired from the Washington Wizards for a big package, highlighted by future draft capital, in 2023.