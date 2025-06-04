REPORT: Suns Hire New Head Coach
The Phoenix Suns have found their next head coach.
Per reports, the Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott to become the 23rd head coach in franchise history and the fourth in as many seasons after following in the footsteps of Monty Williams, Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer.
Ott - who is 40 - first got his start with the Atlanta Hawks as a video coordinator in 2013 before moving on to roles with the Brooklyn Nets (2016-22), Los Angeles Lakers (2022-24) and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024.
Ott helped Cleveland reach a 64-18 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Ott was thought to be a strong candidate for the job thanks to his Michigan State ties, a common theme in hires among Mat Ishbia since taking over ownership duties a few seasons ago.
However, he did work under Budenholzer in Atlanta and spent a few seasons with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.
“Long-time assistant coach. Well respected. Great at player development. He's expanded his role since as he was elevated,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said of Ott when breaking down finalists for the Suns job.
Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant was the other finalist for Phoenix.
Ott inherits a roster that could be without Durant or Bradley Beal when the 2025-26 regular season is set to begin. Phoenix, now with a new head coach and general manager in place, will have some massive roster decisions to make over the course of the next few months.
The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin recently spoke to a source that labeled the Suns’ job as a “tough” situation for a first-time head coach, and that sentiment rings true - though Ott is highly thought of within NBA circles for good reason.
It’s unknown what Phoenix’s roster will look like come opening night of the 2025-26 season, though a new era of Suns basketball is set to commence.