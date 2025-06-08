Insider: Suns, Devin Booker Could Agree to Extension
The Phoenix Suns have a lot on their plate this offseason, and this summer will allow them to forge a path forward.
The team will likely have to make a decision on whether or not to move on from Kevin Durant, but they can also establish a future with Devin Booker.
NBA insider Marc Stein expects Booker to sign a contract extension this offseason.
"Devin Booker becomes eligible for a two-year, $150 million contract extension on July 6 that the 28-year-old is widely expected to secure," Stein wrote.
The Suns have been linked to a rebuild and restructure, but they have been adamant about continuing to build around Booker, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Booker has been the franchise centerpiece for a decade, and the Suns can continue to keep him in the fold as he enters the potential prime of his career. Booker has three years left on his deal, but his extension would keep him in Phoenix until the end of the 2029-30 season, when he will be 33 years old.
This past season, Booker averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists per game for the Suns. He led the team in assists, but was just a hair behind Durant when it came to scoring. With Durant likely moving on from Phoenix this offseason, Booker should have more of a scoring responsibility next season and beyond.
Booker is the type of player teams need in order to succeed and become a Finals contender. It remains to be seen if the Suns can return to the Finals with Booker as the primary piece, but they will need more help around him in order to get back to the playoffs.
Getting a supporting cast won't be easy, but having the top player is half the battle, and the Suns have completed that mission.