Surprise Team Could Trade For Suns' Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns could look to trade Kevin Durant to the highest bidder before the NBA Draft.
There are teams rumored to be in on the Durant sweepstakes, but a surprise squad could come out of nowhere with the best offer.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Durant to the Detroit Pistons to team up with Cade Cunningham. In return, the Suns would acquire Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, a second-round pick in this year's draft and a first-round pick in 2026.
"If the Celtics were still the Celtics, it may not make sense for Detroit to hit the accelerator like this. But Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant and an elite defense is good enough to make the Finals, and a second shot-maker is the single thing the Pistons need most at this stage in their build. Cunningham was the only Detroit player to average even 16 points per game in the first round against the Knicks," Quinn wrote.
"The cost is simultaneously steep is and reasonable. Moving off of Ivey now hurts. Before his season-ending injury, he was having a breakout year. His ability to get to the rim was never in question, but his jumper was coming along nicely. But it feels notable, even if it wasn't his fault, that the Pistons took off after he was gone. He's now extension-eligible and will want a hefty deal. The Pistons can afford to give it to him, but if they fear he overlaps too much with Cunningham, now would be the team to cash in their stock. Stewart fits nicely in Phoenix as a tough, defensive big man that rebounds and, until this season anyway, could even shoot some 3s. Both fit well with Booker and are young enough to win with him for years to come."
The Suns take a shot on Ivey, a former top-five pick, in order to justify the deal. However, Phoenix also gets two win-now assets in Harris and Stewart that could give the Suns two potential starters.
The Suns want to compete for a playoff spot next season, so Durant may have to turn into a pair or trio of assets that could fill out Phoenix's rotation.