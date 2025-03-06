Insider: Suns Rivals ‘Team to Watch’ for Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX — Multiple reports have suggested that the Phoenix Suns are likely to trade Kevin Durant this offseason after he was involved in trade talks before the deadline.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the team that swept Phoenix in the first round of last year’s playoffs is a potential landing spot for Durant:
“Another small-market team to watch: (the) Minnesota Timberwolves. (Anthony) Edwards and KD (have a) very tight connection, also from the Olympics. The Timberwolves tried to pull off a crazy trade at the deadline. Look for them to re-visit those talks this summer," Windhorst said of a Durant trade on ESPN's "Get Up" Thursday morning.
Hoops Wire’s Ashish Mathur reported Thursday that the Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will all pursue trades for Durant this summer.
With Durant having one year left on his contract following the season, he will have a pretty big say in where he gets to go if the Suns move him.
These are players to watch on the Timberwolves, who are also a second-apron team, in a potential Durant deal:
Edwards has been a well-known admirer of Durant, saying earlier this week after the Timberwolves crushed the Suns that Durant is why he always seems to perform well against Phoenix.
"Anywhere Kevin Durant plays, I'm going to be ready to play him," Edwards said. "Yeah me vs. him, but more so like that's my favorite player of all time, he's the greatest player to me of all (time), you know what I'm saying. So it's just like, I want to beat him, I want to go against him."
We will see what ends up happening this summer, but the Suns (29-33) are still focused on trying to right the ship this season, as they are currently 2.5 games back of the last play-in spot.