Insider: Suns 'Seriously Pursued' New Lakers Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could have more moves coming this offseason with opened financial flexibility following buying out Bradley Beal.
With the Suns already reportedly interested in Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, they also tried to make a move for new Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
After the news broke Saturday that the Washington Wizards were buying out Smart and he was signing with the Lakers, Charania wrote:
"The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks seriously pursued Smart, who received permission to speak to teams along with his agent, Jason Glushon, and had positive conversations with personnel from all three teams, sources said."
The 31-year-old Smart, the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, would have been a perfect fit for the Suns' new identity built around grittiness and toughness.
Phoenix notably brought in a veteran defensive presence in Dillon Brooks to help facilitate this identity change already this offseason, acquiring him as part of the Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets.
The Suns will now instead have to face off against Smart as a divisional foe. Smart has been limited by injuries the past couple seasons, playing in only 54 games the last two years.
As of now, there aren't many players left available for the Suns after they opened up the possibility to add new players by shedding over $30 million off their salary total by waiving Beal, given that the start of free agency has already passed.
Phoenix can pay players much more than it could have before, as it was only only to offer free agents a veteran-minimum contract because it was operating over the second apron.
Now, the Suns are under both the first and second apron, completely eliminating the extreme limitations both aprons provide.
With that said, if the Suns want to make another major move before the season starts, it would likely have to be by trade.
They now have the ability to package players together and take back more salary than they send out, so any trade will be much easier to facilitate.
The Suns do have options if they want to improve their roster, and it's clear they have been doing their due diligence in trying to find ways to add players.