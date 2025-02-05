Insider: Suns Star Could Dictate Future With Franchise
PHOENIX -- In what has turned from a hopeful situation to a tumultuous one in just the matter of days - the drama surrounding this rendition of the Phoenix Suns has hit an absolute fever pitch.
The potential inability to move Bradley Beal's contract in an effort to bring Jimmy Butler to Phoenix could ultimately result in the Suns' front office becoming open to the notion of moving the 15-time All-Star after just under two calendar years of being with the franchise.
One NBA insider - Marc Stein - has tried to quell concerns that a Durant trade is imminent despite what has been reported by others such as Brian Windhorst - with this piece.
More from Stein below:
"A couple of very consistent and important rumbles that have circulated all week since our report Monday spotlighted just how seriously Golden State has explored the prospect of reacquiring Durant:
"1. There is a distinct sense percolating now that Durant does not want to be traded at all this week ... to the extent that he can control it.
"2. It is believed that Durant has some serious reservations about a second Warriors stint if he were to be shipped there.
"He unforgettably won two championships during that first three-season stint, but his final season as a Warrior in 2018-19 was of course marked by a devastating Achilles injury ... as well as a growing belief that he wanted a dramatic change of scenery (which he found in Brooklyn) and no longer wanted to play alongside Draymond Green."
This is a lot to consume.
It feels as if Durant controls his destiny in terms of either remaining in or departing Phoenix - and the general sentiment over the last two years has been that the legendary scorer would be content spending the rest of his career with the franchise.
The other piece of the equation is that the Warriors have emerged as the franchise that has been most frequently connected to Durant over the last several days - Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr are desperate to give franchise player Stephen Curry at least one more shot at a ring.
It seems as if Durant has little to no interest in a potential reunion, although the Warriors have the ability to offer the kitchen sink of assets in an effort to entice Phoenix.
The Suns' star is currently happy in this situation despite a lukewarm start to this season and potential fallout from a lack of flexibility the franchise currently has due to being constricted by the second apron.
The trade deadline is set for just over a day from now - it will certainly be fascinating to see how this saga ultimately unfolds.