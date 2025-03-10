Insider Reveals What Suns Could Get in Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- An eventful offseason could be in store for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns' 125-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon secured win number 30 on the season - while also renewing hope that the chance to earn a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.
The general consensus is that star forward Kevin Durant will be traded this summer barring a last-minute turnaround that finds the Suns making a run in the playoffs.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported the general parameters of a deal - if one were to be explored come June.
"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," he said.
This return is likely much better compared to what may be expected at the surface, as Durant only has one year left on his contract - which could lead to the star having leverage in choosing his next potential destination.
Teams that come to mind in potential trade discussions include the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and perhaps even a sleeper team such as the San Antonio Spurs.
Houston and San Antonio make much sense when it comes to draft capital - the Suns could get their own draft picks back from Houston in a deal.
Miami could offer a quality prospect such as Kel'el Ware, while Minnesota has Rob Dillingham and Dallas could theoretically dangle Anthony Davis in potential dialogue.
The unfortunate development of what could be an inevitable closure to this saga is that trading Durant could be the only avenue Phoenix has to recoup lost assets and to regain long-term flexibility - the front office apparently considered this notion at the trade deadline.
One thing is for sure - the saga could get quite interesting, as a playoff run from the Suns could cause the two sides to pause discussions, while moving forward with a trade could lead to anywhere from one to three-plus teams in the fold to acquire the 15-time All-Star talent.