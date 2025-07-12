Jalen Green 'Had A Feeling' Rockets Would Trade Him
PHOENIX -- Jalen Green helped to build the Houston Rockets from the ground up since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021, as they went from the worst team in the Western Conference his first two years in the league all the way to the No. 2 seed in the West this past season with Green as their leading scorer.
However, the 23-year-old Green was ultimately dealt away to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade package last month, which also included Houston teammate Dillon Brooks and three draft picks this year in Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick), Rasheer Fleming (No. 31) and Koby Brea (No. 41).
Once viewed as the cornerstone of getting the Rockets to where they are today, Green said he wasn't surprised by the trade.
“Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year,” Green said (via The Houston Chronicle). “I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team. I know it’s a business at the end of the day. I really can’t handle how I feel. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball.”
Green later told reporters that he was still hurt by the trade from Houston.
"It hurts," Green said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Houston is home to me and will forever be home to me. I started my NBA career there, and I've built a lot in that situation.
"Obviously it's sad to leave, but it's a business though, you've got to understand that when you coming into the NBA."
Green had a rough ending to his time in Houston, only scoring more than 12 points once in seven games in the Rockets' first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.
However, Green is looking forward to what he can bring to the Suns, as they now begin an era of retooling around Devin Booker with Durant gone and a Bradley Beal buyout seemingly coming soon.
"The hunger is already there," Green said (via Rankin). "I've made it the playoffs already as it is. I may have not performed how I should've performed, but at the end of the day, the goal is to be in the playoffs every year. I got a taste of it now. There's no reason I shouldn't have the goal to get back."
Green also interrupted Brooks' press conference and insinuated that the trade would give him "motivation."
Overall, Green is eager to get to work with the Suns, as he creates an elite scoring backcourt alongside Booker.
“I’m super excited,” Green said. “Great organization. Great people. It’s going to be fun. The position we’re in, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people and make a lot of noise."