Inside The Suns

Jalen Green 'Had A Feeling' Rockets Would Trade Him

The new Suns guard was not surprised he was traded by Houston.

Brendan Mau

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts while playing against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts while playing against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Jalen Green helped to build the Houston Rockets from the ground up since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021, as they went from the worst team in the Western Conference his first two years in the league all the way to the No. 2 seed in the West this past season with Green as their leading scorer.

However, the 23-year-old Green was ultimately dealt away to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade package last month, which also included Houston teammate Dillon Brooks and three draft picks this year in Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick), Rasheer Fleming (No. 31) and Koby Brea (No. 41).

Once viewed as the cornerstone of getting the Rockets to where they are today, Green said he wasn't surprised by the trade.

“Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year,” Green said (via The Houston Chronicle). “I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team. I know it’s a business at the end of the day. I really can’t handle how I feel. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball.”

Green later told reporters that he was still hurt by the trade from Houston.

"It hurts," Green said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Houston is home to me and will forever be home to me. I started my NBA career there, and I've built a lot in that situation.

"Obviously it's sad to leave, but it's a business though, you've got to understand that when you coming into the NBA."

Green had a rough ending to his time in Houston, only scoring more than 12 points once in seven games in the Rockets' first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.

However, Green is looking forward to what he can bring to the Suns, as they now begin an era of retooling around Devin Booker with Durant gone and a Bradley Beal buyout seemingly coming soon.

"The hunger is already there," Green said (via Rankin). "I've made it the playoffs already as it is. I may have not performed how I should've performed, but at the end of the day, the goal is to be in the playoffs every year. I got a taste of it now. There's no reason I shouldn't have the goal to get back."

Green also interrupted Brooks' press conference and insinuated that the trade would give him "motivation."

Overall, Green is eager to get to work with the Suns, as he creates an elite scoring backcourt alongside Booker.

“I’m super excited,” Green said. “Great organization. Great people. It’s going to be fun. The position we’re in, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people and make a lot of noise."

Published
Brendan Mau
BRENDAN MAU

Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News