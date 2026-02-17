3 Players Who Need to Step Up for Suns' Final Stretch

The Phoenix Suns are 27 games removed from a potential playoff push, and there's genuine buzz around the Valley after an expected down season was flipped on its head.

Phoenix (32-23) is the West's seventh seed emerging from the All-Star break and are just two games removed from the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets.

It's anybody's guess as to how things will unfold for Phoenix over their final stretch (we made our best prediction here ) — though the Suns will undoubtedly need various players to make the next step if they'll be a true threat.

Here's three that absolutely have to:

Jalen Green (Health)

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) with assistant coach Chaisson Allen against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green has been largely absent on the court for Phoenix, dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that's plagued him since the start of training camp.

We've seen the highlight reel moves from Green in the spare moments he's been available, but can that grow into a consistent presence for a Suns offense that has sputtered in halfcourt settings?

Phoenix having a strong secondary scoring option to Devin Booker feels like a non-negotiable. And while Dillon Brooks (more on him in a second) has surprised everyone with his career-high 21 points per night, that could dampen — quickly.

Much of the Suns' potential rests on Green's health and his offensive production. It's exciting to think about how much better Phoenix can be with Green on the court, but we need to actually see it.

Dillon Brooks (Mental)

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns' hard-nosed battery pack really has to find a balance in these final games.

Brooks, who is suspended for Phoenix's return from All-Star action this Thursday against San Antonio, has reached the 16 technical foul threshold set by the NBA for automatic suspension and now will be suspended for every two techs he receives until the end of the regular season.

Brooks has been a stable force during Phoenix's start to a season where injuries have plagued different parts of the rotation. However, he's consistently been targeted (fairly or unfairly) by opposing teams as a point of emphasis to irritate, wind up and ultimately lash out.

That can't happen during these final 27 games. Simply put, Brooks has to be aware enough to not overstep boundaries and ultimately cost the Suns some games with his healthy absence.

Unless Brooks rapidly changed his mentality and approach to the game over the All-Star break, he'll likely find himself suspended once more. That's expected — but Brooks has to limit himself.

Ryan Dunn (Scoring)

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green and Brooks' portion of this article feels more mandatory while Dunn's would simply just be nice.

There's no mistaking what or who Dunn is — he's a strong defensive presence on the floor with high energy and hustle, though he's a bit limited on the offensive end.

To his credit, he's off to a strong start for the month of February, shooting 43% from deep — albeit on 2.3 attempts averaged per night.

Dunn has his spot in Ott's rotation, and Phoenix wouldn't expect Dunn to suddenly become a constant contributor on the offensive end of the floor. There's too many names ahead of him that will get looks before Dunn does.

However, Dunn's evolution in that aspect could help push the Suns from good to better heights. Especially in a playoff environment where unexpected heroes develop, now is the time for Dunn to truly begin taking form.

February is off to a good start for the young forward. Let's see that continue.

