Kevin Durant's Final Status Revealed for Suns vs Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have Kevin Durant available for tonight's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters he's expected to play ahead of game time.
Durant was listed as probable with injury management due to his return from a right calf injury.
The Suns' star made his return in last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the last two weeks. Durant chipped in 23 points, six rebounds and two assists during the victory to stop a five-game losing skid by Phoenix.
Bradley Beal - also dealing with a calf issue - returned alongside Durant last night but was listed as questionable. He's still a game-time decision per Budenholzer.
The presence of Phoenix's star trio of Booker, Durant and Beal was notable, and the injection of Beal/Durant was immediately impactful.
“They're two great players and for them to miss significant period of time and come back and play the way they did, credit to them, to their professionalism, their skill, their talent and then the rest of the group to quickly assimilate and figure out how to play with everybody together," said Budenholzer after the victory.
"Really, Book (Devin Booker), all three of those guys tonight, kind of gave us what we needed to be our best.”
Speaking of Booker, who has had to fight through some hefty defensive attention in the absence of Beal/Durant, he was awfully appreciative of having some more space with his co-stars back in the lineup.
“I mean, it felt great. There’s a lot of space, a lot of opportunity on the floor, and trying to continue to play the right way and make the right play. Teams over help, we get off it and create open looks.”
Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career despite being 36 years old, and that was evident in the team's 9-2 start where he built a legitimate MVP case early in the season.
We'll see if Durant can build consecutive strong outings - tip between the Nets and Suns at Footprint Center is slated for 7:00 PM local time.