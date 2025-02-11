Kevin Durant Projected to Play Final Season With Suns
PHOENIX -- The final days of Kevin Durant in a Phoenix Suns uniform could be coming.
Durant - who was heavily involved in trade discussions up until the final moments of the NBA trade deadline - has just one year left on his contract past this summer, though some believe he won't make it to the start of the 2025-26 season.
In predictions for every NBA team coming down the stretch of the NBA trade deadline, Bleacher Report says Durant is playing his final days in a Suns uniform:
"There was some surprising trade buzz surrounding Kevin Durant at the deadline, a player the Phoenix Suns gave up a ransom for just two years earlier," wrote Greg Swartz.
"While the Suns chose to keep the 36-year-old despite the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat showing interest, expect Phoenix to trade him this season.
"... The 15-time All-Star has just one year and $54.7 million remaining on his contract and won't want to re-sign in Phoenix if he no longer trusts the organization.
"After the Suns inevitably lose in the first round (if they make it that far), Durant will be gone."
After Jimmy Butler was dealt to the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, Durant (when meeting with reporters) says he recognizes anybody can be dealt at any time:
“Nobody is above the system. [Regardless of] how much status I got and how much I’ve acquired in this league, you’re still not above the business. I always understood that. It’s about doing the best I can on the floor, man, and focusing on that. Keeping the main thing the main thing," said Durant.
We'll see if anything comes to fruition this offseason, though Durant and the rest of the Suns will try to make good on their championship-or-bust efforts.