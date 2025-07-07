Kevin Durant Says Goodbye to Suns
The Kevin Durant era with the Phoenix Suns has officially come to an end.
With the new league year starting, the Suns were able to complete their seven-team trade with Durant going to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal.
Durant spoke about the trade and thanked Phoenix's fans after the move became official on social media.
"My time in Phoenix has come to an end," Durant tweeted.
"All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber [sic] it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"
Durant was traded in a seven-team deal. Here's a look at the official trade:
Phoenix Suns get: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, future second-round pick
Houston Rockets get: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela
Brooklyn Nets get: two second-round picks
Golden State Warriors get: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack
Atlanta Hawks get: 2nd-round pick swap, David Roddy and cash
Los Angeles Lakers get: Adou Thiero
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 second-round picks and cash
Durant's time in Phoenix will ultimately be viewed as a missed opportunity since the Suns were unable to get past the second round during his three seasons with the team.
The Suns risked it all to bring Durant to Phoenix, trading several unprotected first-round picks to acquire him.
While it didn't work, the Suns did the best they could to try and move forward, and they have to move on.