Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup vs Wizards

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into Monday night's contest against the Washington Wizards down several key players.

The Suns previously ruled out Ryan Dunn (right knee soreness), Grayson Allen (right knee) and Jalen Green (right hamstring) ahead of tonight on their injury report while Mark Williams is serving a suspension for his role in an altercation in Phoenix's last game -- you can read more about that here .

Suns head coach Jordan Ott will look to this lineup in Washington to bring home a victory:

Phoenix Suns Starters vs Wizards

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST.

This was the same starting lineup Phoenix rolled out in their chaotic Saturday night win in New Orleans.

It's not exactly ideal to have more than one key player out, especially on a road trip, though the Suns have typically adjusted to adversity well in Ott's first season at the helm.

Williams, who normally starts at center, was coming off the first night of a back-to-back and came off the bench behind Ighodaro, who logged double-digit rebounds in the win.

Williams, however, won't be available tonight after being suspended by the NBA. He's eligible to return to the lineup after tonight.

Gillespie's now led the Suns in assists in three of their last five games with Booker pacing the other two matchups. The backcourt duo appears to be getting stronger and stronger as the season wears on, even in the absence of Green.

Phoenix is overwhelming favorites to win according to ESPN's analytics, as they own a 76.4% to earn their 19th win of the season at Capital One Arena.

Sledding might be tougher in the paint tonight thanks to the presence of Washington big man Alex Sarr, who is averaging the second-most blocks per night at 2.2. That's to pair with 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

CJ McCollum is leading the Wizards with 18.7 points per game.

As a team, the Suns' 10.8 steals per night leads the league while the Wizards own the NBA's worst net rating of -11.8 according to NBA.com. Washington also allows 125.4 points per night which is second-worst in the NBA.

This is the third of a four-game road trip for Phoenix to end 2025. After this, they'll be in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on New Year's Eve.

