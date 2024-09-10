Lakers Legend Sends Shots at Suns

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns have a wack bench according to this Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Nov 18, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Robert Horry wears a face mask during the Los Angeles Lakers Season of Giving Turkey Giveaway at The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth & Community Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Robert Horry wears a face mask during the Los Angeles Lakers Season of Giving Turkey Giveaway at The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth & Community Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Robert Horry doesn't have high hopes for the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 season.

Granted, Horry's opinion of a career rival probably wouldn't be high to begin with - though on his podcast "Big Shot Bob" - Horry responded to Kevin Garnett's comments on how the Suns are going to be better this season:

"When you're a starter for so long, you forget the most important thing is your bench. Your starters can only carry you for so long but your bench is going to get you over the finish line, and their (Suns) bench is wack," said Horry.

"You got to have some reserves, man... You need some depth and I don't think they have it. ... I'm not [saying] Phoenix is a scrub, I'm just saying everybody else is good. Think about this - the Rockets are going to be good. The Grizzlies are going to be good. The Pelicans are going to be good. San Antonio's going to be good. The Kings are going to be good again.

"... Everybody except for the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and (L.A.) Clippers are going to be better, so it's going to be hard for the Suns to get 50 wins."

Full podcast:

The Suns brought in outside free agents such as Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris to anchor the bench while also retaining high-impact role players such as Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen the last few months.

Phoenix certainly isn't the top team in the West, though if their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can stay healthy, they should be able to surpass their win total of 49 wins from last season.

The presence of new head coach Mike Budenholzer should help boost the Suns as well thanks to his previous championship experience on top of an established winning record in the NBA.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

